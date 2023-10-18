Family of slain Fulton County inmate requests criminal investigation

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The family of an inmate who was stabbed to death inside the Fulton County Jail in August is calling for a criminal investigation and for the replacement of the troubled facility.

Family members of Dayvion Blake, along with their attorney Michael Harper, have scheduled a news conference for 1 p.m. Wednesday at the Fulton County Government Center.

According to Harper, Blake, 23, was stabbed to death by “rival inmates who were placed together on the isolation unit floor of the jail with a documented history of malfunctioning cell locks and crumbling jail materials.”

In a statement, Harper said, “The inmates made shanks, popped the locks, and stabbed Dayvion to death in an area monitored by the guards.”

Blake leaves behind a 2-year-old daughter.

“We are seeking answers and justice for Dayvion Blake, and we are continuing to put pressure on the Fulton County commissions to make changes at this horrible jail,” the statement reads. “The purpose of the press conference is to call for the closure and replacement of the Fulton County Jail, and to request a criminal investigation into the death of Dayvion Blake.”

Blake is one of ten Fulton County inmates who’ve died in custody this year alone. The Fulton County Jail is currently under review by the U.S. Justice Department. Several families of the deceased inmates have indicated they’re planning to file lawsuits alleging mismanagement and neglect at the jail.

