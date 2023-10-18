3-Degree Guarantee
Peachtree Sports Network
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Family of slain Fulton County inmate requests criminal investigation

Dayvion Blake was stabbed to death while in custody
The family of an inmate who was stabbed to death inside the Fulton County Jail in August is calling for a criminal investigation and for the replacement of the
By Rebekka Schramm
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 9:13 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The family of an inmate who was stabbed to death inside the Fulton County Jail in August is calling for a criminal investigation and for the replacement of the troubled facility.

Family members of Dayvion Blake, along with their attorney Michael Harper, have scheduled a news conference for 1 p.m. Wednesday at the Fulton County Government Center.

According to Harper, Blake, 23, was stabbed to death by “rival inmates who were placed together on the isolation unit floor of the jail with a documented history of malfunctioning cell locks and crumbling jail materials.”

In a statement, Harper said, “The inmates made shanks, popped the locks, and stabbed Dayvion to death in an area monitored by the guards.”

Blake leaves behind a 2-year-old daughter.

“We are seeking answers and justice for Dayvion Blake, and we are continuing to put pressure on the Fulton County commissions to make changes at this horrible jail,” the statement reads. “The purpose of the press conference is to call for the closure and replacement of the Fulton County Jail, and to request a criminal investigation into the death of Dayvion Blake.”

Blake is one of ten Fulton County inmates who’ve died in custody this year alone. The Fulton County Jail is currently under review by the U.S. Justice Department. Several families of the deceased inmates have indicated they’re planning to file lawsuits alleging mismanagement and neglect at the jail.

Check back with Atlanta News First for updates.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Audubon Briarcliff Apartments
3 killed, including 7-year-old, in possible murder-suicide, DeKalb County police say
A lottery system will be used to select those approved, which will be randomly selected from...
Housing voucher applications open in Georgia
Georgia Powerball ticket.
$1M Powerball ticket sold in Georgia
Gary Thomas won $150,000 a year for life from a scratch-off ticket.
Lucky man wins $150,000 a year for life in lottery
Friends say, Lindsey Watson, her husband Greg Cox, and their three kids were headed out of...
Parents killed in head-on crash with semitruck heading to vacation, leave 3 children behind

Latest News

The ponds have been part of Assembly Studios' plan since the property was imagined and rendered...
Assembly Studios Ponds
Georgia Digital Driver’s License and ID now available for Android users.
Georgia Digital Driver’s License, ID now available for Android users
Assembly Atlanta to allow the public to assemble for concerts, movies, and dining.
Assembly Atlanta to allow public to assemble for concerts, movies, dining
A Henry County police officer was injured in an overnight crash.
Henry County police officer injured in overnight crash