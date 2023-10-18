FBI offering reward for ‘armed and dangerous’ man wanted in armored truck robberies

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - FBI Atlanta is offering a reward for information that leads to the arrest of a suspect wanted in connection to two armored truck robberies in metro Atlanta.

DeMarco Johnson, 21, is wanted in the robberies, one of which happened in February in Tucker and the other in March in Snellville, according to the FBI.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: FBI looking for ‘armed and dangerous’ man in connection to metro Atlanta robberies

The reward is $5,000.

Johnson is described as 6 feet tall and 200 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. FBI officials said he is considered armed and dangerous.

Johnson is facing several federal charges, including conspiracy to commit Hobbs Act robbery and firearm possession. The Hobbs Act is a federal law that criminalizes theft or attempted robbery of interstate and foreign commerce.

Anyone with information on Johnson’s whereabouts is asked to call FBI Atlanta’s Field Office at (770) 216-3000 or submit a tip online.

