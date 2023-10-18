3-Degree Guarantee
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cold start with 70s this afternoon

By Rodney Harris
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 5:10 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - It’s another cold start with temperatures in the 40s.

Wednesday’s summary

High - 71°

Normal high - 74°

Chance of rain - 0%

Another cold start

Temperatures are in the upper 30s to low 40s this morning, so grab the coat again this morning! We’ll warm into the 70s this afternoon with plenty of sunshine.

FIRST ALERT for rain early Friday

Rain will move into north Georgia and metro Atlanta on Friday morning, but most of it will fall before 6 a.m. By the time you drive to work Friday morning, it should be dry.

It will remain dry with plenty of sunshine this weekend.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

