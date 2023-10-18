Georgia Digital Driver’s License, ID now available for Android users

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Android users can now store their Georgia driver’s license and ID card on their smartphone.

Once added, customers can securely present their digital driver’s license or ID using Android smartphones at select TSA PreCheck security checkpoints around the country, including those within Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

DDS reminds customers that a Georgia Digital Driver’s License or ID in their Google Wallet is voluntary, comes at no additional cost, and customers must continue to always carry their physical driver’s license or ID with them.

The feature was previously only available for iPhones.

How to add a Georgia Digital Driver’s License and ID to Google Wallet

Open the Google Wallet app or download it on Google Play

Tap ‘Add to Wallet’

Tap ‘ID Card’ and choose your state

Follow the instructions to verify your ID with Georgia DDS

