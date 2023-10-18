Henry County police officer injured in overnight crash
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 5:05 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
STOCKBRIDGE, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Henry County police officer is expected to be okay after getting in a crash overnight.
It happened on 675 GA-138. A crew at the scene said a pickup truck was also involved.
The Henry County Police Department says the officer was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The Georgia State Patrol is investigating.
Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.