3-Degree Guarantee
Peachtree Sports Network
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Henry County police officer injured in overnight crash

A Henry County police officer is expected to be okay after getting in a crash overnight.
By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 5:05 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STOCKBRIDGE, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Henry County police officer is expected to be okay after getting in a crash overnight.

It happened on 675 GA-138. A crew at the scene said a pickup truck was also involved.

The Henry County Police Department says the officer was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Georgia State Patrol is investigating.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Audubon Briarcliff Apartments
3 killed, including 7-year-old, in possible murder-suicide, DeKalb County police say
A lottery system will be used to select those approved, which will be randomly selected from...
Housing voucher applications open in Georgia
Georgia Powerball ticket.
$1M Powerball ticket sold in Georgia
Gary Thomas won $150,000 a year for life from a scratch-off ticket.
Lucky man wins $150,000 a year for life in lottery
Friends say, Lindsey Watson, her husband Greg Cox, and their three kids were headed out of...
Parents killed in head-on crash with semitruck heading to vacation, leave 3 children behind

Latest News

Audubon Briarcliff Apartments
3 killed, including 7-year-old, in possible murder-suicide, DeKalb County police say
Cold start with 70s, sunny skies this afternoon
Cold start with 70s, sunny skies this afternoon
Dr. Seth Stern and his wife Laurie Schaeffer Stern at Morgan Falls Overlook in Sandy Springs, GA.
‘I want it to be good’: Man diagnosed with rare form of dementia seeks to live life to the fullest
The store helps breast cancer survivors get specialized mastectomy prosthetic fittings, bras,...
Marietta ‘one-stop-shop’ serves breast cancer survivors from wigs to bras