Henry County police officer injured in overnight crash

STOCKBRIDGE, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Henry County police officer is expected to be okay after getting in a crash overnight.

It happened on 675 GA-138. A crew at the scene said a pickup truck was also involved.

The Henry County Police Department says the officer was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Georgia State Patrol is investigating.

