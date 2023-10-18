3-Degree Guarantee
John Stamos says he was sexually abused by his babysitter as a child

Host John Stamos speaks at WE Day California at The Forum on Thursday, April 19, 2018, in...
Host John Stamos speaks at WE Day California at The Forum on Thursday, April 19, 2018, in Inglewood, Calif.(Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP | File image)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 4:44 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
(Gray News/TMX) - John Stamos has revealed in his upcoming memoir that he is a survivor of child sexual abuse at the hands of a former babysitter.

The 60-year-old “Full House” star shared in an interview with People that it took him writing a book to fully realize what had happened.

“I remembered it slightly. It has always been there, but I packed it away,” Stamos said. “It was like you’re playing dead, so they’ll stop. But it wasn’t totally aggressive. It was not good.”

He described recalling the abuse as he was writing an acceptance speech for an award he received for his advocacy for abused children.

“And then I thought, ‘No, tonight is not about me. It’s about the kids. I’m going to pack it away again until the right moment,’” he said. “I didn’t want the headlines to be that, and I don’t want the book to be over that.”

Stamos added, “ It is a page or something, but I felt I had to talk about it. It was weird. I was probably like 10 or 11 [when it happened]. I shouldn’t have had to deal with those feelings.”

At the time, Stamos said he didn’t tell anyone.

“But I’ll tell you if I found out someone was doing that to my son … that’s a totally different story,” he said.

Stamos shares a 5-year-old son named Billy with his wife, Caitlin McHugh Stamos.

Stamos’ memoir “If You Would Have Told Me” will be available on Oct. 24.

