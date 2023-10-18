Medical call turns into ‘suspicious death’ investigation, Gwinnett police say

STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Investigators are looking into a suspicious death in unincorporated Stone Mountain, police said on Wednesday morning.

The Gwinnett Police Department says the call originally came in as a medical call on Sheree Trail near Shady Hollow Lane, but the victim was dead when they arrived.

The Medical Examiner’s Office responded and requested a police investigation, officers said.

The identity of the deceased as not been released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Gwinnett Police Department. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.

