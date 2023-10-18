3-Degree Guarantee
Metro Atlanta man mourns loss of father killed during attack in Israel

A Metro Atlanta man and his family are mourning the loss of his father, who was killed in Israel during an attack by Hamas.
By Jasmina Alston
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 6:05 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Metro Atlanta man and his family are mourning the loss of his father, who was killed in Israel during an attack by Hamas.

Avishay Ben Zvi said his father, Amitai, was killed on October 7th.

“He was killed in his house, his caregiver was taken hostage, the house was burned after that,” he said.

According to Ben Zvi, they’re still waiting on official confirmation of his 80-year-old father’s death, but have evidence of what happened.

“There’s no need for people to do what they did with babies, women, kids, elderly people,” Ben Zvi said.

While Ben Zvi, his daughters, wife and their family grieve, they’re also extremely concerned for those loved ones still in their home community.

“We know each other very well and I see the names of the dead people, of the missing people and I know each and every one of them,” he said.

Ben Zvi is encouraging people to donate anything they can to Israel.

