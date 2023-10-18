Multiple people arrested during College Park prostitution sting, police say

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Several people were arrested in connection to a prostitution sting in College Park last week.

According to the College Park Police Department, officers conducted a prostitution operation sting on Oct. 11 at the Travelodge on Old National Parkway.

Police said the operation focused on prostitution-related sex offenses that occur in and around the city, primarily in the hotel districts, through the use of “streetwalking” in an attempt to “lure Johns.”

Police said they arrested 10 people engaged in solicitation, pandering, and/or loitering for illegal sexual purposes.

