Protesters demand change, no new funding be allocated to Fulton Co. Jail

There's more public outcry surrounding conditions inside the Fulton County Jail.
By Rebekka Schramm
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 1:29 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Protesters gathered in downtown Atlanta ahead of Wednesday’s Fulton County Board of Commissioners meeting demanding major change at the county jail where 10 inmates have died in custody this year alone.

When the meeting got underway, several of the protesters spoke before commissioners during the public comments portion, including members of a group called Party for Socialism and Liberation.

They demanded that no new funding go to the sheriff’s office and that commissioners agree not to send Fulton County Jail inmates to facilities hours away to relieve overcrowding.

People are being eaten alive by bedbugs before they’ve even seen or smelled a judge,” said Jasmine Williams, a member of the group.

The members also expressed disappointment that Fulton County commissioners recently allowed the county to spend more than $5 million in emergency funds on medical bracelets that were supposed to allow jailers to keep a closer eye on inmate health but may not be working as intended.

“Should we throw another $5 million plus at a system that lets people languish in Fulton County Jail’s conditions,” said Josh Taylor Olsen.

Sheriff Pat Labat provided updates to commissioners on his proposals at the Wednesday meeting. This is a developing story. Check back with Atlanta News First for updates.

