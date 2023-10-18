3-Degree Guarantee
Peachtree Sports Network
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Protesters demanding Israel-Palestine ceasefire occupy federal building near US Capitol

The group gathered there Wednesday after a rally on the National Mall demanding an immediate...
The group gathered there Wednesday after a rally on the National Mall demanding an immediate ceasefire in Israel.
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 6:43 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (CNN) - A large group of Jewish protesters occupied the Cannon House Office Building across from the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C.

They gathered there Wednesday after a rally on the National Mall demanding an immediate ceasefire in Israel.

The group of Jewish-American protesters chanted, “Not in our name!” following Israel’s recent response in Gaza.

The group gathered there Wednesday after a rally on the National Mall demanding an immediate ceasefire in Israel. (CNN)

They want Congress to demand the Israel Defense Forces stop its strikes in Gaza and allow humanitarian aid into the Palestinian controlled area.

The rally was organized by the same groups that shut down all 11 entrances to the White House on Monday as thousands of Jewish supporters gathered there.

Monday’s protests resulted in 30 arrests.

Police were seen leading protesters away from Wednesday’s sit-in with their hands bound in zip ties.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Georgia Powerball ticket.
$1M Powerball ticket sold in Georgia
Eugene Louis-Jocques was charged in connection to Beauty Couch's death. He has been charged...
Family demands justice after boyfriend charged in Austell woman’s murder
Audubon Briarcliff Apartments
3 killed, including 7-year-old, in possible murder-suicide, DeKalb County police say
Gary Thomas won $150,000 a year for life from a scratch-off ticket.
Lucky man wins $150,000 a year for life in lottery
A lottery system will be used to select those approved, which will be randomly selected from...
Housing voucher applications open in Georgia

Latest News

Crews battle large fire at Marietta apartments
Crews battle large fire at Marietta apartments
Crash blocks all lanes of I-285 east of Buford Highway in DeKalb
Crash blocks all lanes of I-285 east of Buford Highway in DeKalb
A Metro Atlanta man and his family are mourning the loss of his father, who was killed in...
Metro Atlanta man mourns loss of father killed during attack in Israel
Police arrest protestors inside Capitol
Police arrest protestors inside Capitol
Georgia to receive more than $500M for power grid improvement projects
Georgia to receive more than $500M for power grid improvement projects