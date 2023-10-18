TODAY: Rep. Jim Jordan to make second bid for House speaker

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - U.S. Rep. Jim Jordan is set to try again Wednesday in his quest to become the next Speaker of the U.S. House.

On Tuesday, Jordan, the Ohio Republican congressman who has been an outspoken critic of of Fulton County DA Fani Willis’ historic indictment of former President Donald Trump, lost his first bid to replace former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy. Two weeks ago, the California Republican became the first House speaker in American history to be ousted from his leadership position. McCarthy voted for Jordan during Tuesday’s roll call.

In tallies from the House floor, 20 Republicans cast votes for other colleagues, ensuring Jordan would not win on this initial ballot.

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries of New York was his party’s candidate for Speaker. He enjoyed unanimous support of his party, garnering 212 votes to Jordan’s 200. Neither candidate reached the required majority needed to elect a new House speaker.

U.S. Reps. Steve Scalise (Louisiana); Tom Emmer (Minnesota); Tom Cole (Oklahoma); Thomas Massie (Kentucky); Michael Garcia (California); Lee Zeldin (New York); and McCarthy received votes.

Willis has been in conflict with Jordan ever since she indicted Trump and 18 of his allies over their alleged attempts to overturn the results of Georgia’s 2020 presidential election.

On August 24, when Trump was arrested and booked at the notorious Fulton County jail, Jordan sent a letter to Willis, demanding to know if she coordinated her investigation with the U.S. Justice Department. He also asked if Willis used any federal money in conducting her more-than-two-year investigation into the nation’s 45th president.

Weeks later, Willis sent a blistering reply to Jordan, telling the Ohio congressman he lacks “a basic understanding of the law, its practice, and the ethical obligations of attorneys generally and prosecutors specifically.”

Willis’ response apparently didn’t satisfy Jordan; it seems on Sept. 27, Jordan sent another letter to Willis, and she responded with the same forcefulness as she did on Sept. 7.

“A charitable explanation of your correspondence is that you are ignorant of the United States and Georgia Constitutions and codes,” Willis wrote. “A more troubling explanation is that you are abusing your authority as Chairman of the Committee on the Judiciary to attempt to obstruct and interfere with a Georgia criminal prosecution.”

The first trials related to Trump’s alleged attempts to overturn Georgia’s 2020 presidential election are set to begin Friday. Sidney Powell and Kenneth Chesebro are among the 19 co-defendants, and attorneys for both have been in court for weeks, filing various legal motions.

