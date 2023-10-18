3-Degree Guarantee
Peachtree Sports Network
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Rewards increased as manhunt continues for 4 inmates who escaped Georgia jail

They escaped through a damaged day room window and a fence and drove away in a blue Dodge Challenger that pulled up to the jail.
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 4:33 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MACON, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The reward for information that leads to the capture of four inmates, including a murder suspect, who escaped from Bibb County Detention Center on Monday has increased.

A $5,000 reward is now being offered for each of the four fugitives, the US Marshals and FBI announced Wednesday.

The inmates that escaped were:

  • Joey Fournier, 52, who was being held for murder. He is described as a white man with gray hair, blue eyes and is 5′9 and weights 140 pounds
  • Marc Kerry Anderson, 24, who was being held for aggravated assault. He is described as a Black man with dreads, 5′9 and weighs 165 pounds.
  • Johnifer Dernard Barnwell, 37, who was being detained for the U.S. Marshals. He is described as a Black man with braids, 5′9 and weighs 190 pounds.
  • Chavis Demaryo Stokes, 29, who was being detained for drug trafficking and possession of a firearm. He is described as a Black man with black hair, 5′7 and weighs 160 pounds.

The U.S. Marshals Service is working with the sheriff’s office and the FBI to find the four inmates.

The inmates escaped through a damaged window and fence before driving away in a blue Dodge Challenger early Monday morning, according to the sheriff’s office.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the U.S. Marshals at 1-877-WANTED2 or submit tips via the USMS Tips App.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Georgia Powerball ticket.
$1M Powerball ticket sold in Georgia
Eugene Louis-Jocques was charged in connection to Beauty Couch's death. He has been charged...
Family demands justice after boyfriend charged in Austell woman’s murder
Audubon Briarcliff Apartments
3 killed, including 7-year-old, in possible murder-suicide, DeKalb County police say
Gary Thomas won $150,000 a year for life from a scratch-off ticket.
Lucky man wins $150,000 a year for life in lottery
A lottery system will be used to select those approved, which will be randomly selected from...
Housing voucher applications open in Georgia

Latest News

Rep. Jordan fails to get enough votes again
Rep. Jordan fails to get enough votes again
[none]
Georgia sheriff to release body camera video of traffic stop in which deputy killed exonerated man
FILE: Atlanta News First anchor Tracye Hutchins got an inside look at how that vision is...
Atlanta News First, Gray Television CEO Hilton Howell tour Assembly Atlanta
A large fire destroyed multiple apartments in Marietta on Wednesday.
Crews battle large fire at Marietta apartments