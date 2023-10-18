Sterigenics to pay $35 million to settle ethylene oxide claims

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Sterilization solution company Sterigenics will pay $35 million to almost 80 claimants who say the company exposed them to toxic gas.

Neighbors of the company’s Smyrna plant claimed the company’s negligence exposed them to the carcinogen ethylene oxide (EtO). Court filings alleged the company’s landlord “failed to maintain the Sterigenic facility’s roof and walls such that EtO has been able to escape into the surrounding community.”

The claimants said the exposure caused them to develop cancers such as lymphoma, leukemia, breast cancer or brain cancer.

The chemical is used to sterilize medical equipment that can’t be sterilized through other means.

The company entered a binding term sheet with 79 of the more than 300 claimants, paying $35 million in exchange for settlement. According to Sterigenics, the settlement is subject to all 79 claimants accepting the terms. Sterigenics can waive that requirement; if they do, the settlement would only be binding on the claimants who accept the terms.

These claims were far from the only ones made against the company. A Chicago area woman was awarded $363 million after she claimed exposure to the chemical led to her breast cancer.

