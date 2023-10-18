3-Degree Guarantee
Peachtree Sports Network
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Sterigenics to pay $35 million to settle ethylene oxide claims

Neighbors of the company’s Smyrna plant claimed the company’s negligence exposed them to the...
Neighbors of the company’s Smyrna plant claimed the company’s negligence exposed them to the carcinogen ethylene oxide (EtO).(WGCL)
By Ellie Parker
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 5:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Sterilization solution company Sterigenics will pay $35 million to almost 80 claimants who say the company exposed them to toxic gas.

Neighbors of the company’s Smyrna plant claimed the company’s negligence exposed them to the carcinogen ethylene oxide (EtO). Court filings alleged the company’s landlord “failed to maintain the Sterigenic facility’s roof and walls such that EtO has been able to escape into the surrounding community.”

The claimants said the exposure caused them to develop cancers such as lymphoma, leukemia, breast cancer or brain cancer.

The chemical is used to sterilize medical equipment that can’t be sterilized through other means.

The company entered a binding term sheet with 79 of the more than 300 claimants, paying $35 million in exchange for settlement. According to Sterigenics, the settlement is subject to all 79 claimants accepting the terms. Sterigenics can waive that requirement; if they do, the settlement would only be binding on the claimants who accept the terms.

These claims were far from the only ones made against the company. A Chicago area woman was awarded $363 million after she claimed exposure to the chemical led to her breast cancer.

RELATED STORIES

Toxic air begins to drive out businesses in Smyrna

Sterigenics’ landlord Prologis comes under fire in court arguments

Emails reveal Sterigenics’ landlord may have exposed hundreds more to toxic gas

Jury awards $363 million to breast cancer survivor who sued nearby company

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Georgia Powerball ticket.
$1M Powerball ticket sold in Georgia
Eugene Louis-Jocques was charged in connection to Beauty Couch's death. He has been charged...
Family demands justice after boyfriend charged in Austell woman’s murder
Audubon Briarcliff Apartments
3 killed, including 7-year-old, in possible murder-suicide, DeKalb County police say
Gary Thomas won $150,000 a year for life from a scratch-off ticket.
Lucky man wins $150,000 a year for life in lottery
A lottery system will be used to select those approved, which will be randomly selected from...
Housing voucher applications open in Georgia

Latest News

Crews battle large fire at Marietta apartments
Crews battle large fire at Marietta apartments
Crash blocks all lanes of I-285 east of Buford Highway in DeKalb
Crash blocks all lanes of I-285 east of Buford Highway in DeKalb
A Metro Atlanta man and his family are mourning the loss of his father, who was killed in...
Metro Atlanta man mourns loss of father killed during attack in Israel
Police arrest protestors inside Capitol
Police arrest protestors inside Capitol
Georgia to receive more than $500M for power grid improvement projects
Georgia to receive more than $500M for power grid improvement projects