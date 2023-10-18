2 shot, killed in house near daycare center in southwest Atlanta, police say

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Two people were shot and killed in a house near a daycare center in southwest Atlanta on Wednesday, according to the Atlanta Police Department.

The shooting happened at 80 Brevard Avenue SW and Old Hapeville Road. Police responded to the shooting incident around 10:15 a.m.

Police said a man and woman in their 30s were involved and the shooting incident could be a domestic violence incident.

Atlanta News First helicopter flew over the scene and saw a heavy police presence outside a learning center parking lot and playground.

This is a developing story.

