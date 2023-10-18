3-Degree Guarantee
Peachtree Sports Network
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

2 shot, killed in house near daycare center in southwest Atlanta, police say

The shooting happened at 80 Brevard Avenue SW and Old Hapeville Road.
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 12:24 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Two people were shot and killed in a house near a daycare center in southwest Atlanta on Wednesday, according to the Atlanta Police Department.

The shooting happened at 80 Brevard Avenue SW and Old Hapeville Road. Police responded to the shooting incident around 10:15 a.m.

Police said a man and woman in their 30s were involved and the shooting incident could be a domestic violence incident.

Atlanta News First helicopter flew over the scene and saw a heavy police presence outside a learning center parking lot and playground.

This is a developing story. Return to Atlanta News First for updates.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Audubon Briarcliff Apartments
3 killed, including 7-year-old, in possible murder-suicide, DeKalb County police say
Georgia Powerball ticket.
$1M Powerball ticket sold in Georgia
A lottery system will be used to select those approved, which will be randomly selected from...
Housing voucher applications open in Georgia
Gary Thomas won $150,000 a year for life from a scratch-off ticket.
Lucky man wins $150,000 a year for life in lottery
Eugene Louis-Jocques was charged in connection to Beauty Couch's death. He has been charged...
Family demands justice after boyfriend charged in Austell woman’s murder

Latest News

Alex Baker's donation helped Pledge, an online fundraising platform for charities, hit its $100...
WATCH: Atlanta boy helps charitable fundraising site hit $100 million in donations
Atlanta police officers, firefighters undergo mental health training
Atlanta police officers, firefighters undergo mental health training
Dayvion Blake, 23
Family of slain Fulton County inmate requests criminal investigation
Gwinnett police are investigating a "suspicious death" at a home in unincorporated Stone...
Medical call turns into ‘suspicious death’ investigation, Gwinnett police say