UGA moves on without Brock Bowers

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - At Vanderbilt this past Saturday, the top-ranked Georgia Bulldogs watched one of their best players get injured in the second quarter of the game. Last year’s Mackey Award winner, Brock Bowers, limped off the field at FirstBank Stadium to never return.

Less than two days later, UGA announced the junior tight end suffered a high ankle sprain. Bowers had tightrope surgery on Monday to stabilize his ankle. A full recovery is expected.

Head coach Kirby Smart met with the media Tuesday. He said Bowers wanted to get surgery as soon as possible. He also added how Bowers is in good spirits saying, “Brock Bowers is great. Brock Bowers is rock solid. He wanted to get the thing done as soon as he found out it had to be done and we were able to expedite that process. He’s great. He’s looking everybody in the eye today and wishing he could be out there so he’s in great spirits. He’s got great family. He’s got great heart. I mean, he’s a warrior so he’ll handle it the right way.”

There’s no timeline for Bowers return. It’s unknown when and if we’ll see him in a Georgia uniform again. Coach Smart was asked about this during his press conference, “You really think I’m going to answer that question? I mean, is that all this is about? All y’all want to talk about is if he is going to be back or not? That’s not - like, that is the furthest thing from my concern right now. My concern is this team and getting Brock Bowers healthy. To answer that question is speculative and I’m not going to speculate.”

Wide receiver Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint gave Bowers some advice. He shared it with the media Tuesday, “Keep your head up. You’re definitely going to have doubts. You’re definitely going to be down on yourself. You’re going to be missing a lot of being with the team. The work. The grind. You’ll miss that part but definitely keep your head up. It’s a time for you to get your mind and body right and focus on the injury. Focus on trying to get back and healthy. I know Brock is a hard worker and he comes in and works his tail off every day so he’s going to attack this like he attacks everything.”

Coach Smart said every player on the team will have to step up. Sophomore tight end Oscar Delp and freshman tight end Lawson Luckie will more than likely get a lot of playing time in Bowers absence. UGA offensive lineman Dylan Fairchild had great things to say about Delp, “He’s a really gutsy player. He’ll jump in the air. I mean, y’all have seen him do front flips so he’s a really gutsy player. He does a great job at coming to work every day and trying to get better every single day. That’s something he does really well.”

The 7-0 Dawgs are on a bye week but they face the Florida Gators in Jacksonville, FL next Saturday at 3:30PM on Atlanta News First.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.