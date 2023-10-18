3-Degree Guarantee
Peachtree Sports Network
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Victoria’s Secret launches adaptive line made for women with disabilities

The VS and Pink adaptive line is now available to customers online and in select stores...
The VS and Pink adaptive line is now available to customers online and in select stores nationwide.(Yulia Gorbachenk/Victoria's Secret via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 11:19 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – For the first time, Victoria’s Secret is introducing underwear specifically designed to meet the needs of women with disabilities.

The adaptive features include magnetic closures, sensory-friendly fabric, and fully adjustable and convertible front straps.

The adaptive features include magnetic closures, sensory-friendly fabric, and fully adjustable...
The adaptive features include magnetic closures, sensory-friendly fabric, and fully adjustable and convertible front straps.(Yulia Gorbachenk/Victoria's Secret via CNN Newsource)

The VS and Pink adaptive line is now available to customers online and in select stores nationwide.

The retailer said it developed the collection with the help of a firm that works with people with disabilities.

The move is the latest example of mainstream brands and retailers – and not just niche sellers – catering to differently-abled consumers.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Audubon Briarcliff Apartments
3 killed, including 7-year-old, in possible murder-suicide, DeKalb County police say
Georgia Powerball ticket.
$1M Powerball ticket sold in Georgia
A lottery system will be used to select those approved, which will be randomly selected from...
Housing voucher applications open in Georgia
Gary Thomas won $150,000 a year for life from a scratch-off ticket.
Lucky man wins $150,000 a year for life in lottery
Eugene Louis-Jocques was charged in connection to Beauty Couch's death. He has been charged...
Family demands justice after boyfriend charged in Austell woman’s murder

Latest News

The sheriff’s office said a yellow lab named Dwyer – owned by one of the vet technicians –...
Vet tech’s dog donates blood to save K-9’s life after shooting
Alex Baker's donation helped Pledge, an online fundraising platform for charities, hit its $100...
WATCH: Atlanta boy helps charitable fundraising site hit $100 million in donations
FILE - President Joe Biden meets with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in New York,...
Current US assessment is Israel was ‘not responsible’ for Gaza hospital blast, White House says
2 toddlers, 1 child die after house fire
Three children dead after house fire; police investigating homicide
FILE - Chasity Bliss was charged with aggravated vehicular homicide.
Troopers: 7-year-old killed in crash, mother accused of driving impaired