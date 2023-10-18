Walton County officer killed in traffic accident, sheriff’s office says

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Walton County Sheriff’s Office is grieving after losing one of its detention officers Tuesday night.

David “DJ” Carter died in a traffic accident on Monroe Jersey Road, the sheriff’s office said. The office’s Deputies Beyond the Badge Foundation is taking donations for Carter’s family, instructing donors to put “Carter family” in the payment notes.

“DJ was committed to his job and was, in fact, headed to work an extra shift,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement.

The accident did not involve an agency vehicle.

