3-Degree Guarantee
Peachtree Sports Network
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Walton County officer killed in traffic accident, sheriff’s office says

Detention Officer David “DJ” Carter died in a car accident Tuesday night, according to the...
Detention Officer David “DJ” Carter died in a car accident Tuesday night, according to the Walton County Sheriff's Office.(Walton County Sheriff's Office)
By Hope Dean
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 10:11 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Walton County Sheriff’s Office is grieving after losing one of its detention officers Tuesday night.

David “DJ” Carter died in a traffic accident on Monroe Jersey Road, the sheriff’s office said. The office’s Deputies Beyond the Badge Foundation is taking donations for Carter’s family, instructing donors to put “Carter family” in the payment notes.

“DJ was committed to his job and was, in fact, headed to work an extra shift,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement.

The accident did not involve an agency vehicle.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Audubon Briarcliff Apartments
3 killed, including 7-year-old, in possible murder-suicide, DeKalb County police say
A lottery system will be used to select those approved, which will be randomly selected from...
Housing voucher applications open in Georgia
Georgia Powerball ticket.
$1M Powerball ticket sold in Georgia
Gary Thomas won $150,000 a year for life from a scratch-off ticket.
Lucky man wins $150,000 a year for life in lottery
Friends say, Lindsey Watson, her husband Greg Cox, and their three kids were headed out of...
Parents killed in head-on crash with semitruck heading to vacation, leave 3 children behind

Latest News

ANF - Breaking News
Medical call turns into ‘suspicious death’ investigation, Gwinnett police say
Dayvion Blake, 23
Family of slain Fulton County inmate requests criminal investigation
The ponds have been part of Assembly Studios' plan since the property was imagined and rendered...
Assembly Studios Ponds
Georgia Digital Driver’s License and ID now available for Android users.
Georgia Digital Driver’s License, ID now available for Android users