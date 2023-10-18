WATCH: Atlanta boy helps charitable fundraising site hit $100 million in donations

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Alex Baker could have asked for video games or toys for his 10th birthday. But instead, the young boy asked his friends and family to raise money for Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta, a nonprofit pediatric hospital.

He had no idea how impactful his $95 donation would be.

The money helped Pledge, an online charitable fundraising platform, surpass its $100 million donation milestone. When Baker heard the news, he was in tears.

James Citron, CEO of Pledge, met Baker at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta on Tuesday, where an additional $2,500 was donated to the hospital on Baker’s behalf.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.