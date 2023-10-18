3-Degree Guarantee
WATCH: Atlanta boy helps charitable fundraising site hit $100 million in donations

He requested donations to the Children's Hospital of Atlanta.
By Hope Dean
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 12:43 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Alex Baker could have asked for video games or toys for his 10th birthday. But instead, the young boy asked his friends and family to raise money for Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta, a nonprofit pediatric hospital.

He had no idea how impactful his $95 donation would be.

The money helped Pledge, an online charitable fundraising platform, surpass its $100 million donation milestone. When Baker heard the news, he was in tears.

James Citron, CEO of Pledge, met Baker at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta on Tuesday, where an additional $2,500 was donated to the hospital on Baker’s behalf.

