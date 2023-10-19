3-Degree Guarantee
App combines math and music to teach students equations

By Amanda Rose
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 5:51 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - For Morehouse College graduate and professional pianist Marcus Blackwell, math and music make a harmonious pair.

“Math was something that was just tricky, you know. I needed some extra help, and it wasn’t clicking,” said Blackwell.

Blackwell has always loved music but says math was a challenge. It wasn’t until college that Blackwell decided to conquer his fear and major in mathematics.

Still, he felt something was missing.

“You cannot play an instrument without understanding math,” he said.

Blackwell created the Make Music Count app. back in 2018, which combines music and math to help students solve equations.

Today, he’s partnering with IBM to add an artificial intelligence chatbot that helps answer students’ questions in real time.

When you get a problem right, Blackwell says the answer reveals a musical note. And if you answer every question, you can play the notes on a virtual piano.

“Part of this experience of learning math is allowing for the singing to happen, maybe a little bit of dancing,” said Blackwell.

Blackwell hopes his app. is instructive and fun. And hearing how high school students at Utopian Academy for the Arts react is music to his ears.

“This makes me feel more happy about doing math,” said Madison Anderson, an eleventh-grade student.

“It’s rewarding and at the end of the day you can walk away with learning some cool songs,” said Caleb Thomas, a tenth-grade student.

