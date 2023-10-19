Atlanta police looking for person of interest in fatal stabbing

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta police are looking for the public’s help in identifying a person of interest in an Oct. 4 murder.

Police said a man was stabbed near 470 Flat Shoals Ave. around 10:45 p.m. 911 calls from the incident indicate the man was stabbed in the neck and police said the man was found with “multiple lacerations.”

The man was taken to Grady Hospital where he later died. Police believe the man ran after the suspect after a “larceny from an auto crime” and was stabbed.

Anyone with information should contact the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at (404) 577-8477. There is a $2,000 reward for information.

