Butterfly garden in memory of Marietta child murdered in 1972

MARIETTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A butterfly garden has been dedicated to a little girl whose cold case murder is finally solved.

Grief is more than tears and sorrow, sometimes there are glimmers of hope too. Thursday, at a ribbon cutting for a butterfly garden in honor of a child named Debbie Lynn Randall, grief took all of those forms.

When 9-year-old Debbie Lynn Randall was murdered in Georgia in 1972 an organization was created called Girls Club, it eventually became part of a larger group called Girls Inc.

The group empowers girls across the country to be strong, smart, and bold by building safe spaces for girls.

Debbie’s family didn’t know the full story until a month ago. The butterfly garden is in the organization’s front yard.

In September police identified the man they believe killed Debbie, William B Rose a 24-year-old man who died by suicide in 1974.

The main detective in the case, now retired, was at the ceremony as was the Cobb County District Attorney. Every person who went to the podium talked about their own daughters or the fact that in waiting for Debbie’s murder to be solved she became everyone’s child.

During the ceremony, there were tears, laughter, and community. There were talks about creating a better world for our girls, making sure they have the support they need to grow up brave and safe and strong.

