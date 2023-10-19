Pedestrian killed on I-575 in Cherokee County, all lanes blocked

HOLLY SPRINGS, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A fatal accident where a pedestrian was hit by a car on I-575 has closed all southbound lanes in Holly Springs, according to officials.

The accident has all the southbound lanes from Exit 11 to Exit 9, Holly Springs police said.

Police said traffic is being diverted off of Sixes Road and onto Ridgewalk Parkway.

I-575 SB Exit 11 to Exit 9 is shut down, traffic is being diverted off of Sixes Road and you can get back on the road at Ridgewalk Pkwy. Posted by Holly Springs Police Department on Thursday, October 19, 2023

The accident is anticipated to be cleared by 3:45 p.m., according to GDOT.

Several agencies, including the Woodstock Police Department, Woodstock Fire Department, Holly Springs Police Department, and Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office, are investigating the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back with Atlanta News First for updates.

