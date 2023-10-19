FIRST ALERT FORECAST: More clouds today; Rain Friday morning

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - It’s another chilly start in metro Atlanta with temperatures in the 40s.

Thursday’s summary

High - 73°

Normal high - 71°

Chance of rain - 20%

More clouds, 70s today

Temperatures are back in the 40s for most of metro Atlanta this morning, so grab the jacket or coat as you head to work. You’ll notice more clouds this afternoon with highs back in the 70s. Most of us will stay dry today, but an isolated shower will be possible between 6-8 p.m.

FIRST ALERT for rain Friday

We’ll have rain in metro Atlanta on Friday morning, which will impact your morning commute. In addition to morning rain, isolated storms will also be possible Friday afternoon.

It will be dry by Friday evening.

Forecast map for Friday morning (Atlanta News First)

Forecast map for Friday afternoon (Atlanta News First)

Nice weekend

We’ll see mostly sunny skies this weekend with lows in the 50s and highs in the 70s.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.