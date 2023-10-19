3-Degree Guarantee
Israeli solider remembered by his metro Atlanta family and congregation

A local Jewish congregation is mourning the loss of an Israeli soldier who spent a year living in Metro Atlanta.
By Abby Kousouris
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 5:48 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - People across Atlanta have close ties to Israel. One DeKalb County Jewish congregation is mourning the loss of an Israeli soldier who spent a year living in metro Atlanta.

His name was Dekel Swissa. Swissa served as a Shinshin, a program that brings teens to Atlanta, in 2018.

Adam Starr, a rabbi at Ohr HaTorah, a synagogue in the Toco Hills neighborhood, said Swissa is a true hero after learning about his final moments. Swissa was serving as the commander of his unit near the Gaza border when he alerted to troops approaching. Swissa ordered soldiers into the bomb shelter, closed the door, and turned around and faced attackers.

“One of the soldiers who survived stated upon witnessing his last moments of life, he saved our lives,” said Starr.

Cheryl Hass hosted Swissa in her Druid Hills home five years ago when he was 18. He impressed her with his kindness and manners. She said he fell in love with Atlanta sports, while always talking about Israeli football back home.

They kept in touch. Swissa visited the family and flew home to celebrate big life moments with his new-found brothers and sisters.

“He loved his country, it was part of the reason why he was here, to show his love for Israel. This is of course personal loss for us, a whole new perspective. This is life and death in Israel right now,” Haas said.

Rabbi Starr brought thousands of people together to stand in solidarity with Israel and to support Swissa’s family.

Ohr Hatorah collected monetary donations and Rabbi Starr plans to travel to Israel in the next few weeks.

