Man convicted of 2020 murder in Stone Mountain, district attorney says

The man was convicted of malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.
The man was convicted of malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.(WILX)
By Ellie Parker
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 4:14 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A man has been found guilty of killing a woman inside a Stone Mountain hotel room in 2020, according to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office.

Faruk Fadesire was convicted of shooting and killing Mikfeesha Dotson at the Scottish Inn on Oct. 24, 2020. According to the district attorney’s office, Dotson came to Fadesire’s hotel room to do drugs, but Fadesire shot her in the head, chest and hand.

Fadesire left his debit card, driver’s license and carry permit behind; he was arrested three weeks later. The district attorney’s office said police found a handgun matching bullet casings from the scene during the arrest.

Fadesire was convicted of malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. He was sentenced to life in prison plus five years.

