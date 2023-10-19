3-Degree Guarantee
Man hospitalized after being shot in DeKalb County

By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 6:19 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
DECATUR, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A man was able to drive himself to safety and call for help after he was shot overnight in DeKalb County.

Police say the man drove his white pickup truck to the Shamrock Plaza on North Druid Hills Road in Decatur where he called 911 for help just before 1:30 a.m. He was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Investigators are trying to figure out what led to the shooting and where it actually took place.

If you have any information, contact the DeKalb Police Department. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.

