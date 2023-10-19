3-Degree Guarantee
Marietta mother appeals school board’s decision to ban booked deemed ‘obscene’

The board made the decision last month after receiving a parental complaint. Some members deemed the material “pornographic” and “obscene.”
By Zac Summers
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
MARIETTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Marietta parent is pushing back on the district’s decision to ban two books school board members considered sexually explicit.

Kayla Sargent, a mother of three children including a high schooler, refuses to accept the decision by the Marietta City school board to remove “Flamer” by Mike Curato from the high school library.

“They shouldn’t be passing directives on books they haven’t read,” said Sargent. “I simply don’t believe the board is genuinely concerned about sexually explicit content.”

The board made the decision last month after receiving a parental complaint. Some members deemed the material “pornographic” and “obscene.” They also removed “Me, Earl, and the Dying Girl” written by Jesse Andrews.

“The content in ‘Flamer’ is simply just not pornographic,” said Sargent.

In a recent 16-page appeal to district leaders. Sargent argued that when read in its entirety and in context, the 375-page book “is not intended to titillate or arouse.”

Read the full appeal below:

The graphic novel follows a queer teen struggling with self-hate and identity while at summer camp.

“What’s unique about ‘Flamer,’” said Sargent. “Is it that it has a queer child of color as the protagonist.”

While Sargent believes banning books sets a dangerous precedent, she said if “Flamer” can’t be on school bookshelves, other books should also be removed.

“Like ‘The Color Purple,’ like ‘Atlas Shrugged,’ like the ‘Kite Runner,’ like ‘Dracula,’” she said. “The list is endless. They’re very important works of literature that are as or more sexually explicit than ‘Flamer.’”

Travis Nichols has three young children in the district. He agrees with Sargent and wishes board members had been more transparent from the beginning.

“Part of the responsibility of being a school board is that you’re not just making decisions based on your own opinion but community input,” Nichols said.

“Parents should be validated but to say other families can’t read is way too far,” Sargent said.

A district spokesperson told Atlanta News First that an appeal “will be provided pursuant to the timeline and process outlined in Appendix I of the BOE directive.”

That means Sargent could learn what board members decide as early as Friday.

