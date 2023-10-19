3-Degree Guarantee
Peachtree Sports Network
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Metro Atlanta first responders hold large-scale training exercise in case of terror attack

Metro Atlanta fire and police departments are taking part in a large-scale training exercise in...
Metro Atlanta fire and police departments are taking part in a large-scale training exercise in West Atlanta Thursday(WANF)
By Madeline Montgomery
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 11:03 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Metro Atlanta fire and police departments are taking part in a large-scale training exercise in West Atlanta on Thursday.

“We’re here to work with them in collaboration to conduct a full-scale exercise so we’re better prepared should something happen in our region, whether it’s a large-scale incident or terrorist event,” said Bernard Coxton, the director of Homeland Security & Preparedness at the Atlanta Regional Commission.

This exercise is coordinated by the Atlanta Regional Commission’s Homeland Security & Emergency Preparedness Department.

Firefighters and law enforcement officers from agencies all over the metro are attending.

“In real life when this happens, we will be responding together, so training together is really unique in that we can identify any problems that may occur, any solutions we may need,” said Lt. Maureen Smith with the Fulton County Police Department.

The training scenario is if terrorists bombed a conference and then took hostages.

“It’s very detailed, it’s almost like a movie scene, I mean you have the actors, you have the simulated smoke, and bomb,” said Lt. Smith.

There’s a reason for the detail.

“All of that is critical to us reenacting what it would be like in a real-life situation, so the goal here is to put our public safety stakeholders under the most stressful situation possible so that we can accurately assess what our capabilities are,” said Coxton.

The plan is to do these large-scale exercises once every three years. They take 18 months to plan because of how elaborate they are.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eugene Louis-Jocques was charged in connection to Beauty Couch's death. He has been charged...
Family demands justice after boyfriend charged in Austell woman’s murder
Georgia Powerball ticket.
$1M Powerball ticket sold in Georgia
Atlanta’s first artificial intelligence supermarket is holding its grand opening on Tuesday.
Atlanta’s first AI supermarket opens in Chamblee
Gary Thomas won $150,000 a year for life from a scratch-off ticket.
Lucky man wins $150,000 a year for life in lottery
Crash on eastbound I-285 Wedndesday.
3 ejected from vehicles in crash on I-285 in DeKalb County

Latest News

DEA task force officer refuses to speak with Chief Investigator Brendan Keefe
DEA task force officer refuses to speak with Chief Investigator Brendan Keefe
University of Georgia campus
UGA freshman dies after falling off cliff in Alabama
(FILE)
6-year-old boy with stab wounds dies after apartment fire, Gwinnett police say
A freshman from the University of Georgia fell to her death during a rock climbing accident in...
UGA freshman dies after falling off cliff in Alabama