Metro Atlanta first responders hold large-scale training exercise in case of terror attack

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Metro Atlanta fire and police departments are taking part in a large-scale training exercise in West Atlanta on Thursday.

“We’re here to work with them in collaboration to conduct a full-scale exercise so we’re better prepared should something happen in our region, whether it’s a large-scale incident or terrorist event,” said Bernard Coxton, the director of Homeland Security & Preparedness at the Atlanta Regional Commission.

This exercise is coordinated by the Atlanta Regional Commission’s Homeland Security & Emergency Preparedness Department.

Firefighters and law enforcement officers from agencies all over the metro are attending.

“In real life when this happens, we will be responding together, so training together is really unique in that we can identify any problems that may occur, any solutions we may need,” said Lt. Maureen Smith with the Fulton County Police Department.

The training scenario is if terrorists bombed a conference and then took hostages.

“It’s very detailed, it’s almost like a movie scene, I mean you have the actors, you have the simulated smoke, and bomb,” said Lt. Smith.

There’s a reason for the detail.

“All of that is critical to us reenacting what it would be like in a real-life situation, so the goal here is to put our public safety stakeholders under the most stressful situation possible so that we can accurately assess what our capabilities are,” said Coxton.

The plan is to do these large-scale exercises once every three years. They take 18 months to plan because of how elaborate they are.

