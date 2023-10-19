Metro Atlanta youth take pledge to end gun violence

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - “Day of Concern” is a nationwide initiative calling to end youth gun violence.

Students at Jonesboro High School held their event on Thursday. It’s an issue that hits close to home in their community.

“Help, reaching out. I just see it affecting my community greatly,” said Destiny Ponder, a junior at the school.

“This issue connects with me personally even on just a general level without incident that happened this year,” said Judah Whaley, a sophomore.

In August, a teen was critically injured after being shot during an attempted robbery at a Jonesboro High School Football game.

Students say that’s one of the reasons they’re stepping up, calling for change.

More than 52,000 students in metro Atlanta schools participated in “Day of Concern” events Wednesday.

The local efforts were spearheaded by Voices of Black Mothers United. The organization that supports grieving parents, advocating to stop gun violence.

“We want our students, we want our children to cross this area to stop and say I want to choose another way,” said Zanetia Henry, one of the organizers.

Henry has been touched by gun violence. “In 2019 my son Dre Charles Jr. was killed he was shot several times from behind, as he was just hanging out with his friends, and that changed our lives forever,” she explained.

She says their focus is to teach teens to how properly handle conflict, “I just want to remind everyone to think before you act - and how important it is that we settle conflict with something else other than violence.”

Ponder says the pledge has given her a sense of empowerment, “I think if people learned how to communicate and talk to each other and just figure things out, gun violence wouldn’t be a problem.”

