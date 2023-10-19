3-Degree Guarantee
Peachtree Sports Network
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Metro Atlanta youth take pledge to end gun violence

Metro Atlanta youth take pledge to end gun violence
By Brittany Ford
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 6:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - “Day of Concern” is a nationwide initiative calling to end youth gun violence.

Students at Jonesboro High School held their event on Thursday. It’s an issue that hits close to home in their community.

“Help, reaching out. I just see it affecting my community greatly,” said Destiny Ponder, a junior at the school.

“This issue connects with me personally even on just a general level without incident that happened this year,” said Judah Whaley, a sophomore.

In August, a teen was critically injured after being shot during an attempted robbery at a Jonesboro High School Football game.

Students say that’s one of the reasons they’re stepping up, calling for change.

More than 52,000 students in metro Atlanta schools participated in “Day of Concern” events Wednesday.

The local efforts were spearheaded by Voices of Black Mothers United. The organization that supports grieving parents, advocating to stop gun violence.

“We want our students, we want our children to cross this area to stop and say I want to choose another way,” said Zanetia Henry, one of the organizers.

Henry has been touched by gun violence. “In 2019 my son Dre Charles Jr. was killed he was shot several times from behind, as he was just hanging out with his friends, and that changed our lives forever,” she explained.

She says their focus is to teach teens to how properly handle conflict, “I just want to remind everyone to think before you act - and how important it is that we settle conflict with something else other than violence.”

Ponder says the pledge has given her a sense of empowerment, “I think if people learned how to communicate and talk to each other and just figure things out, gun violence wouldn’t be a problem.”

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eugene Louis-Jocques was charged in connection to Beauty Couch's death. He has been charged...
Family demands justice after boyfriend charged in Austell woman’s murder
Georgia Powerball ticket.
$1M Powerball ticket sold in Georgia
Atlanta’s first artificial intelligence supermarket is holding its grand opening on Tuesday.
Atlanta’s first AI supermarket opens in Chamblee
Crash on eastbound I-285 Wedndesday.
3 ejected from vehicles in crash on I-285 in DeKalb County
Gary Thomas won $150,000 a year for life from a scratch-off ticket.
Lucky man wins $150,000 a year for life in lottery

Latest News

Pedestrian killed on I-575 in Cherokee County, all lanes blocked
Pedestrian killed on I-575 in Cherokee County, all lanes blocked
Metro Atlanta youth take pledge to end gun violence
Metro Atlanta youth take pledge to end gun violence
Take a tour of Assembly Atlanta with Gray TV CEO Hilton Howell
Take a tour of Assembly Atlanta with Gray TV CEO Hilton Howell
A local Jewish congregation is mourning the loss of an Israeli soldier who spent a year living...
Israeli solider remembered by his Atlanta family and congregation
Powell agreed to plead guilty Thursday morning in Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott...
Sidney Powell plea could ‘sink many ships’ in election interference case