Miracle For Mom gives $25K to Emory Brain Health Center

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - On Thursday morning, Atlanta News First Senior Reporter Adam Murphy’s charity, Miracle For Mom, presented Emory Brain Health Center with a $25,000 check to be used for brain health research.

Adam’s mom, Janice Murphy, passed away from a neurodegenerative brain disorder called PSP (Progressive Supranuclear Palsy) in 2014. Ever since, Adam and his charity have been raising money for research purposes to find treatment and a cure for debilitating brain diseases such as ALS, Alzheimer’s, PSP and Parkinson’s.

This year’s donation by the Miracle For Mom Foundation marks nearly $150,000 given to the Emory Brain Health Center during the past seven years.

