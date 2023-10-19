3-Degree Guarantee
Peachtree Sports Network
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Miracle For Mom gives $25K to Emory Brain Health Center

This year’s donation by the Miracle For Mom Foundation marks nearly $150,000 given to the Emory Brain Health Center during the past seven years.
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 6:51 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - On Thursday morning, Atlanta News First Senior Reporter Adam Murphy’s charity, Miracle For Mom, presented Emory Brain Health Center with a $25,000 check to be used for brain health research.

Adam’s mom, Janice Murphy, passed away from a neurodegenerative brain disorder called PSP (Progressive Supranuclear Palsy) in 2014. Ever since, Adam and his charity have been raising money for research purposes to find treatment and a cure for debilitating brain diseases such as ALS, Alzheimer’s, PSP and Parkinson’s.

This year’s donation by the Miracle For Mom Foundation marks nearly $150,000 given to the Emory Brain Health Center during the past seven years.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eugene Louis-Jocques was charged in connection to Beauty Couch's death. He has been charged...
Family demands justice after boyfriend charged in Austell woman’s murder
Georgia Powerball ticket.
$1M Powerball ticket sold in Georgia
Atlanta’s first artificial intelligence supermarket is holding its grand opening on Tuesday.
Atlanta’s first AI supermarket opens in Chamblee
Crash on eastbound I-285 Wedndesday.
3 ejected from vehicles in crash on I-285 in DeKalb County
Gary Thomas won $150,000 a year for life from a scratch-off ticket.
Lucky man wins $150,000 a year for life in lottery

Latest News

Pedestrian killed on I-575 in Cherokee County, all lanes blocked
Pedestrian killed on I-575 in Cherokee County, all lanes blocked
Metro Atlanta youth take pledge to end gun violence
Metro Atlanta youth take pledge to end gun violence
Take a tour of Assembly Atlanta with Gray TV CEO Hilton Howell
Take a tour of Assembly Atlanta with Gray TV CEO Hilton Howell
A local Jewish congregation is mourning the loss of an Israeli soldier who spent a year living...
Israeli solider remembered by his Atlanta family and congregation
Powell agreed to plead guilty Thursday morning in Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott...
Sidney Powell plea could ‘sink many ships’ in election interference case