Officials discuss campaign targeting illegal firearm purchases

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A campaign in Atlanta is targeting illegal firearm purchases and the consequences of doing so.

The “Don’t Lie for the Other Guy” campaign focuses on putting a stop to straw purchases, where one buys a gun for someone who can’t legally do so.

It is a federal crime that comes with a federal felony penalty of up to 15 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000.

“Let me make this clear, straw purchasing firearms is illegal and a federal crime,” Benjamin Gibbons, the special agent in charge of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives in Atlanta, said.

The Atlanta division of the ATF, Department of Justice and the firearm industry are working together to educate firearm retailers and the public to prevent these purchases.

“It puts firearms in the hands of prohibited individuals, violent criminals and gangs,” Gibbons said.

Officials said during a Thursday press conference that sometimes these purchases are made with the intent of trafficking them across state lines or used violently in local communities.

“These firearms have been found at crime scenes all around the country and particularly here in the Northern District of Georgia,” U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Georgia Ryan Buchanan said.

