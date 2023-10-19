Sidney Powell pleads guilty in Georgia election interference case

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Hours before jury selection was set to begin in her trial, Sidney Powell, one of the 19 co-defendants charged in Fulton County DA Fani Willis’ historic election interference indictment, has pleaded guilty in the case.

Powell and her attorneys filed a waiver of indictment Wednesday afternoon. Powell agreed to plead guilty Thursday morning in Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee’s courtroom.

Powell has agreed to six years probation (12 months for each count served consecutive); a $6,000 fine ($1,000 for each count); a $2,700 restitution to be paid to Georgia secretary of state office; a letter of apology; an agreement to testify against any and all codefendants in the case; and an agreement that she cannot interact with any witnesses, co-defendants or members of the media.

Powell is an attorney was part of a group who met at the South Carolina home of conservative attorney Lin Wood in November 2020 “for the purpose of exploring options to influence the results of the November 2020 elections in Georgia and elsewhere,” prosecutors have said.

Wood, who’s licensed in Georgia, said Powell asked him to help find Georgia residents to serve as plaintiffs in lawsuits contesting the state’s election results. Additionally, emails and documents obtained through subpoenas in an unrelated lawsuit have shown that Powell was involved in arranging for a computer forensics team to travel to rural Coffee County, about 200 miles southeast of Atlanta, to copy data and software from elections equipment there in January 2021.

The first criminal trials with direct ties to former President Donald Trump were set to begin Friday in Atlanta: Powell’s and Kenneth Chesebro.

One defendant, bail bondsman Scott Graham Hall, has already pleaded guilty in a plea deal with prosecutors and agreed to testify in further proceedings. The other 17 defendants, including former President Donald Trump, have pleaded not guilty.

This story is developing.

Atlanta News First and Atlanta News First+ provide you with the latest news, headlines and insights as Georgia continues its role at the forefront of the nation’s political scene. Download our Atlanta News First app for the latest political news and information.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.