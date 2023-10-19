3-Degree Guarantee
Road shut down after fatal crash in Brookhaven, police say

Shot of police lights.
By Hope Dean
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 8:19 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A part of the road is shut down in a residential part of Brookhaven after a fatal car crash, according to the city’s police department.

Clairmont Road has been shut down at Dresden Drive and Skyland Drive, police said. Officers are asking drivers to avoid the area.

Atlanta News First is working to learn more about the crash.

