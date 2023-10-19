Temporary water outage scheduled in DeKalb County

DECATUR, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Some people in DeKalb County might be without water as crews continue to replace a water main.

The DeKalb County Department of Watershed Management says it will temporarily interrupt water service along Maple Street in Decatur on Thursday and Friday.

The outage is expected to last for four hours. It’s scheduled to happen sometime between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.

