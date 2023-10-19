3-Degree Guarantee
Temporary water outage scheduled in DeKalb County

File image for a water outage.
File image for a water outage.(MGN)
By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 6:05 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DECATUR, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Some people in DeKalb County might be without water as crews continue to replace a water main.

The DeKalb County Department of Watershed Management says it will temporarily interrupt water service along Maple Street in Decatur on Thursday and Friday.

The outage is expected to last for four hours. It’s scheduled to happen sometime between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.

