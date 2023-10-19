Usher’s mom talks business, new film ventures at Assembly Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Behind every star is a family who helped them get there — and for famous singer Usher, that’s his mother, Jonetta Patton.

But Patton is also an entrepreneur in her own right. She appeared on Atlanta News First live at Assembly Atlanta, a brand-new film studio development in Doraville, to talk about her businesses and how Assembly will impact them.

Patton owns J’s Kitchen Culinary Incubator, a shared kitchen facility in Doraville. And soon, she will open Lion Queen Entertainment, a movie and TV production company. Patton said she sees opportunities for both at Assembly Atlanta, where event hubs and restaurants will live alongside sound stages.

“I feel like I’m in California,” Patton said. “It is a blessing to be right down the street.”

Assembly Atlanta is owned by Gray Television, Atlanta News First’s parent company.

