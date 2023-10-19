3-Degree Guarantee
Peachtree Sports Network
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

WATCH: Mischievous magpie taunts and toys with young moose

A mischievous magpie taunts and toils with a frustrated young moose on video. (SOURCE: KTUU)
By Dave Allgood and Andrew McMunn
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 7:18 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAGLE RIVER, Alaska (KTUU/Gray News) – Video captured by a woman in Alaska caught some funny moments between a moose and a magpie.

Elly Frey sent video of a magpie taunting and toying with a young moose in her backyard by jumping on its rear and back and jumping off again.

The relentlessness of the bird and confusion of the moose make for an entertaining watch.

Eventually, the moose’s mama wakes up in the next yard and peers over the fence to see what is going on with her baby.

The moose might be the king of Alaska, but the mercurial magpie reigned as the king of the ring on this day.

Copyright 2023 KTUU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eugene Louis-Jocques was charged in connection to Beauty Couch's death. He has been charged...
Family demands justice after boyfriend charged in Austell woman’s murder
Georgia Powerball ticket.
$1M Powerball ticket sold in Georgia
Atlanta’s first artificial intelligence supermarket is holding its grand opening on Tuesday.
Atlanta’s first AI supermarket opens in Chamblee
Crash on eastbound I-285 Wedndesday.
3 ejected from vehicles in crash on I-285 in DeKalb County
Gary Thomas won $150,000 a year for life from a scratch-off ticket.
Lucky man wins $150,000 a year for life in lottery

Latest News

Pedestrian killed on I-575 in Cherokee County, all lanes blocked
Pedestrian killed on I-575 in Cherokee County, all lanes blocked
Metro Atlanta youth take pledge to end gun violence
Metro Atlanta youth take pledge to end gun violence
Take a tour of Assembly Atlanta with Gray TV CEO Hilton Howell
Take a tour of Assembly Atlanta with Gray TV CEO Hilton Howell
A Palestinian girl carries blankets as she walks past the site of a deadly explosion at al-Ahli...
Gaza awaits aid from Egypt as Israel readies troops for ground assault
This image provided by the U.S. Navy shows the USS Carney in the Mediterranean Sea on Oct. 23,...
US Navy warship in Red Sea intercepts three missiles, several drones heading north out of Yemen