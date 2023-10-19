3-Degree Guarantee
Woman celebrating birthday wins $100K scratch-off prize

By Debra Worley
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 12:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WINCHESTER, Ky. (Gray News) – Diamonds really are a girl’s best friend – at least for one woman in Kentucky who won big playing the lottery on her birthday.

Katrina Yates celebrated her birthday in style after buying a Pink Diamond scratch-off ticket and winning $100,000.

According to Kentucky Lottery officials, Yates and her husband had spent the day at the casino celebrating her birthday when he suggested they stop to buy a lottery ticket on their way home.

When Yates went up to the counter, she decided to get a Powerball ticket and three Pink Diamond scratch-offs.

“I was looking over at the case, and I saw Pink Diamond and I thought, it’s my birthday, and I said, ‘Can you give me three of those?’” she told lottery officials.

Yates quickly realized she had won when the first thing she scratched off was the dollar symbol indicating she won the $100,000 top prize automatically.

“The very first scratch I did, I saw the dollar and said, ‘It’s probably $10.’ So, I started scratching and I kept scratching, and I just about fell on my knees,” Yates said.

The couple drove to lottery headquarters last week, where Yates received a check for $71,500.

“She’ll probably never forget this birthday. I don’t know how I can top it next year,” her husband said.

The couple said they haven’t made any decisions on what they will do with the winnings.

