1 arrested, drugs seized in Gwinnett, DeKalb counties, police say

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Officers arrested one person and seized drugs and a stolen handgun following an investigation near Treehills Parkway in DeKalb and Gwinnett counties on Wednesday.

During the drug trafficking investigation, officers found 303 grams of powder cocaine, 256 grams of crack cocaine, 151 grams of marijuana, one gram of psilocybin mushrooms, and a stolen handgun, according to the DeKalb County Police Department.

The department also said one person was arrested during the search.

