13-year-old shot in Atlanta, police say

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A 13-year-old was shot in Atlanta Thursday night, according to Atlanta police.

The shooting incident happened in the 500 block of Cleveland Ave SW.

Police said the 13-year-old was walking with a group “when they were shot by a suspect who was in a moving vehicle.”

The victim was taken to the hospital and police said they are “alert, conscious and breathing.”

Police have not released information on the suspected shooter and said the investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back with Atlanta News First for updates.

