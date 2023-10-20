3-Degree Guarantee
13-year-old shot in Atlanta, police say

The shooting incident happened in the 500 block of Cleveland Ave SW.
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 8:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A 13-year-old was shot in Atlanta Thursday night, according to Atlanta police.

The shooting incident happened in the 500 block of Cleveland Ave SW.

Police said the 13-year-old was walking with a group “when they were shot by a suspect who was in a moving vehicle.”

The victim was taken to the hospital and police said they are “alert, conscious and breathing.”

Police have not released information on the suspected shooter and said the investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back with Atlanta News First for updates.

