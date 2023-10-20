3-Degree Guarantee
8-year-old dies in overnight house fire, Barrow County firefighters say

By Hope Dean
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 10:19 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An 8-year-old is dead after flames engulfed a Barrow County home early Friday morning, according to the county’s emergency services department.

Near 2:30 a.m., firefighters were called to a house fire in the 100 block of Matthew School Road. They entered the home through a bedroom window and found the boy still in bed, the department said.

Firefighters pulled the boy out through the window and tried to save his life, but he died from his injuries. Two adults were also reportedly taken to local hospitals.

“I am very proud of the fact that [the firefighters] put their lives at risk in an attempt to give the child the best chance at surviving,” Deputy Chief Brett Skinner said. “My thoughts and prayers will be with the family that suffered such a great loss, and the firefighters who were on the scene.”

The fire’s cause is unknown.

