Atlanta native identified as one of four Pepperdine students killed in tragic crash

Police say a driver lost control on the Pacific Coast Highway slamming into several parked cars and the girls who standing nearby.
By Brittany Ford
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 5:54 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An Atlanta native was one of four Pepperdine University students killed in a tragic crash in Malibu, California.

Desyln Williams was a former student at St. Pius Catholic School in northeast Atlanta.

Williams was one of four sorority sisters finishing out their senior year who were killed Tuesday night.

Police say a driver lost control on the Pacific Coast Highway slamming into several parked cars and the girls who standing nearby.

The loss is being felt from California to Atlanta. It has touched the St. Pius Catholic School community.

“It’s horrible. We didn’t know her because it’s our first year at the school, but I can tell from our page that she was well-loved. She went to Pepperdine that’s an achievement in itself,” said Susan Rusche, a parent at the school.

St. Pius Catholic School sent this statement on the tragic news:

Authorities have identified Frazier Michael Bohm, 22, as the driver. Bohm was arrested and charged. It’s unclear right now if intoxication played a factor.

Police say the crash is still under investigation.

Atlanta News First spoke with Williams’ mother who says their family is asking for privacy at this time.

Pepperdine University is holding a memorial service on Sunday. The service will be available via livestream.

