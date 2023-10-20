Atlanta native identified as one of four Pepperdine students killed in tragic crash

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An Atlanta native was one of four Pepperdine University students killed in a tragic crash in Malibu, California.

Desyln Williams was a former student at St. Pius Catholic School in northeast Atlanta.

Williams was one of four sorority sisters finishing out their senior year who were killed Tuesday night.

Police say a driver lost control on the Pacific Coast Highway slamming into several parked cars and the girls who standing nearby.

The loss is being felt from California to Atlanta. It has touched the St. Pius Catholic School community.

“It’s horrible. We didn’t know her because it’s our first year at the school, but I can tell from our page that she was well-loved. She went to Pepperdine that’s an achievement in itself,” said Susan Rusche, a parent at the school.

St. Pius Catholic School sent this statement on the tragic news:

“Deslyn Williams was a member of the St. Pius X Catholic High School Class of 2020. She was an exceptionally smart and motivated student who pushed herself to excel in her studies. Deslyn was the rare type of person who never met a stranger and made everyone feel loved. She had a warm and generous spirit and really cared about her friends and family. St. Pius will always remember Deslyn as a student who lived our values of strong character, deep faith, and service to others. We are praying for the Williams family and all those who knew and loved Deslyn.”

Authorities have identified Frazier Michael Bohm, 22, as the driver. Bohm was arrested and charged. It’s unclear right now if intoxication played a factor.

Police say the crash is still under investigation.

Atlanta News First spoke with Williams’ mother who says their family is asking for privacy at this time.

Pepperdine University is holding a memorial service on Sunday. The service will be available via livestream.

