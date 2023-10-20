3-Degree Guarantee
Peachtree Sports Network
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Atlanta police looking for person of interest in burglary

Security camera footage dated 2:45 a.m. Sunday shows someone stealing phones from the store.
By Ellie Parker
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 4:17 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta police are looking for the public’s help in identifying a person of interest in an Oct. 15 burglary.

According to police, officers responded to a burglary at the Metro PCs store at 2889 Memorial Dr. SE just before 1:15 p.m. on Sunday. Police discovered the business’ front window had been broken and multiple items were stolen.

Security camera footage dated 2:45 a.m. earlier that day shows someone stealing phones from the store.

Anyone with information should contact the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at (404) 577-8477. There is a $2,000 reward for information.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In Plane Sight: Drug agents searching passengers for cash at airport gates
In Plane Sight: Drug agents searching passengers for cash at airport gates
Historic downtown Senoia is one of the most famous production sites in the Atlanta metro area...
International tourists flock to small Georgia towns for iconic film production tours
Frank Ingram was identified as the tow truck driver killed in the I-575 crash, according to...
Tow truck driver killed on I-575 in Cherokee County
Georgia Powerball ticket.
$1M Powerball ticket sold in Georgia
File image for a water outage.
Temporary water outage scheduled in DeKalb County

Latest News

Kenneth Chesebro pleads guilty in Georgia election interference case
Kenneth Chesebro pleads guilty in Georgia election interference case
Overturned tractor-trailer cleared from I-75 northbound lanes in Cobb County
Overturned tractor-trailer cleared from I-75 northbound lanes in Cobb County
Rep.Jim Jordan dropped as House Republicans’ speaker nominee
Rep.Jim Jordan dropped as House Republicans’ speaker nominee
Security camera footage dated 2:45 a.m. Sunday shows someone stealing phones from the store.
Atlanta police looking for person of interest in burglary