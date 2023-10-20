Atlanta police looking for person of interest in burglary

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta police are looking for the public’s help in identifying a person of interest in an Oct. 15 burglary.

According to police, officers responded to a burglary at the Metro PCs store at 2889 Memorial Dr. SE just before 1:15 p.m. on Sunday. Police discovered the business’ front window had been broken and multiple items were stolen.

Security camera footage dated 2:45 a.m. earlier that day shows someone stealing phones from the store.

Anyone with information should contact the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at (404) 577-8477. There is a $2,000 reward for information.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.