Atlanta ‘serial rapist’ in custody, APD says

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A man Atlanta police are calling a serial rapist is behind bars, the agency announced at a Friday press conference.

The suspect is in custody in connection to four rapes that happened in the Five Points and Underground areas of Atlanta, police said. The rape incidents happened between August 2022 and March 2023, according to APD.

“We are not identifying the male by name or photo due to our belief that there are additional victims that have not come forward. And we will not jeopardize the integrity of any future cases, should there be any,” said Lt. Andrew Smith with the Atlanta Police Department’s Special Victim’s Unit. “However, the male charged in these cases has a unique physical description in that he is an African American male in his mid-40s, standing 6′8 and weighing 230 pounds.”

Smith said the suspect was identified through DNA. He is being held without bond.

All the victims were women, Smith said.

Police are asking anyone with information on any sexual assault related to the described suspect to call the Atlanta Police Department Special Victim’s Unit at (404) 546-4260.

