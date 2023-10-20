3-Degree Guarantee
Peachtree Sports Network
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Best places to dine in Doraville while visiting Assembly Atlanta

When you dine in Doraville, it’s like dining around the world.
By Adam Murphy
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 10:21 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - If you come to check out Assembly Atlanta, Gray Television’s brand-new movie studio space, you’ve got to be thinking about where you’re going to dine — and dining in Doraville is like dining around the world. There are so many great options, especially along Buford Highway.

One good spot is called Man Chun Hong. They’ve been in the city since 2008. It’s Korean Chinese food, and everything is made from scratch. Another neat thing about the restaurant is that you can see into the kitchen when you’re in the dining room.

Atlanta News First had a chance to step into the kitchen and talk to the owner and chef himself, Jason Chang, about dining in Doraville.

“It’s one of a kind. You can get Chinese food, Korean food, Vietnamese food, Indian food. You can get all kinds of authentic food without traveling the world. You can get all of it here on Buford Highway and it’s really close to Assembly,” Chang said. “It’s going to bring people from all over the world to visit Buford Highway and visit Assembly and try the authenticity and diversity of the food that we offer. I think it’s great, I think it’s great that Assembly is here. We love it.”

Assembly Atlanta Coverage
Everything to know about Assembly Atlanta, Gray Television's state-of-the-art movie studio development
Assembly Atlanta

There are many options to consider while dining in this wonderful city. Mamak, a Malaysian restaurant, comes highly recommended. Snackboxe Bistro, a Laotian food joint, also got an “A” on its health inspection. And El Rey Del Taco is a great Mexican spot.

Man Chun Hong scored a 95 and an “A” on its last health inspection. You can order items like homemade fried dumplings, salt and pepper squid, homemade noodles with spinach and rice, Mongolian beef and the imperial chicken. Boy, that’s good!

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eugene Louis-Jocques was charged in connection to Beauty Couch's death. He has been charged...
Family demands justice after boyfriend charged in Austell woman’s murder
Georgia Powerball ticket.
$1M Powerball ticket sold in Georgia
Atlanta’s first artificial intelligence supermarket is holding its grand opening on Tuesday.
Atlanta’s first AI supermarket opens in Chamblee
Crash on eastbound I-285 Wedndesday.
3 ejected from vehicles in crash on I-285 in DeKalb County
Gary Thomas won $150,000 a year for life from a scratch-off ticket.
Lucky man wins $150,000 a year for life in lottery

Latest News

Pedestrian killed on I-575 in Cherokee County, all lanes blocked
Pedestrian killed on I-575 in Cherokee County, all lanes blocked
Metro Atlanta youth take pledge to end gun violence
Metro Atlanta youth take pledge to end gun violence
Son flying to Israel to bury father
Son flying to Israel to bury father
Take a tour of Assembly Atlanta with Gray TV CEO Hilton Howell
Take a tour of Assembly Atlanta with Gray TV CEO Hilton Howell
While zombies conjure up images of the living dead feasting on human flesh, these zombies won’t...
Could ‘zombie trees’ be lurking near your home?