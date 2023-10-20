Best places to dine in Doraville while visiting Assembly Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - If you come to check out Assembly Atlanta, Gray Television’s brand-new movie studio space, you’ve got to be thinking about where you’re going to dine — and dining in Doraville is like dining around the world. There are so many great options, especially along Buford Highway.

One good spot is called Man Chun Hong. They’ve been in the city since 2008. It’s Korean Chinese food, and everything is made from scratch. Another neat thing about the restaurant is that you can see into the kitchen when you’re in the dining room.

Atlanta News First had a chance to step into the kitchen and talk to the owner and chef himself, Jason Chang, about dining in Doraville.

“It’s one of a kind. You can get Chinese food, Korean food, Vietnamese food, Indian food. You can get all kinds of authentic food without traveling the world. You can get all of it here on Buford Highway and it’s really close to Assembly,” Chang said. “It’s going to bring people from all over the world to visit Buford Highway and visit Assembly and try the authenticity and diversity of the food that we offer. I think it’s great, I think it’s great that Assembly is here. We love it.”

There are many options to consider while dining in this wonderful city. Mamak, a Malaysian restaurant, comes highly recommended. Snackboxe Bistro, a Laotian food joint, also got an “A” on its health inspection. And El Rey Del Taco is a great Mexican spot.

Man Chun Hong scored a 95 and an “A” on its last health inspection. You can order items like homemade fried dumplings, salt and pepper squid, homemade noodles with spinach and rice, Mongolian beef and the imperial chicken. Boy, that’s good!

