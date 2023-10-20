Brookhaven Police Department receives $147K grant, congressman says

BROOKHAVEN, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Brookhaven Police Department will receive a $147,000 grant to support officers’ mental health, according to Rep. Hank Johnson (GA-04).

The grant will help the department implement the Law Enforcement Mental Health and Wellness Act (LEMHWA) Program. According to the U.S. Department of Justice, LEMHWA “[improves] the delivery of and access to mental health and wellness services for law enforcement.”

Brookhaven Mayor John Ernst said, “This grant ensures the officers themselves are best equipped to meet the day-to-day needs of Brookhaven residents.”

LEMHWA is just one grant available through the DOJ’s Community Oriented Policing Services (COPS) program. Other grants focus on hiring practices, department reform and active shooter training, among other focuses.

