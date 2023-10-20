3-Degree Guarantee
Brookhaven Police Department receives $147K grant, congressman says

Following a break, House Judiciary Committee member Rep. Hank Johnson, D-Ga., talks to...
Following a break, House Judiciary Committee member Rep. Hank Johnson, D-Ga., talks to reporters during a closed-door session with former White House counsel Don McGahn, two years after House Democrats originally sought his testimony as part of investigations into former President Donald Trump, at the Capitol in Washington, Friday, June 4, 2021. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)(J. Scott Applewhite | AP)
By Ellie Parker
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 3:37 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
BROOKHAVEN, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Brookhaven Police Department will receive a $147,000 grant to support officers’ mental health, according to Rep. Hank Johnson (GA-04).

The grant will help the department implement the Law Enforcement Mental Health and Wellness Act (LEMHWA) Program. According to the U.S. Department of Justice, LEMHWA “[improves] the delivery of and access to mental health and wellness services for law enforcement.”

Brookhaven Mayor John Ernst said, “This grant ensures the officers themselves are best equipped to meet the day-to-day needs of Brookhaven residents.”

LEMHWA is just one grant available through the DOJ’s Community Oriented Policing Services (COPS) program. Other grants focus on hiring practices, department reform and active shooter training, among other focuses.

