Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta holds very first Children’s Miracle Network family reunion

MARIETTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Children who have beat the odds after facing life-threatening illnesses and injuries came together for a family reunion.

They had an up close and personal look at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta helicopters and ambulances with their families.

There are some people you meet whose resilience inspires you to do better, to be better because if they can survive something awful and come out joyful…maybe we all can.

“Every day is a blessing, we shouldn’t have any of them,” said Ryan Grelecki, Parker’s dad, “Parker was born with Hydrocephalus which is excess fluid on the brain.”

Those were the thoughts in my mind when meeting 15-year-old Parker Grelecki from Marietta.

“We didn’t know if he was going to live, thrive, walk, talk and he is 15 years old just out there crushing it,” said Ryan.

Parker knows the inside of hospitals well but his mind is not on his challenges it’s his love of sports. Even though his challenges mean he can’t physically play sports...he can talk about them all day! He has a podcast called The Fan in Fanatic. When Parker isn’t talking about sports or watching sports or learning about sports he hangs out with his service dog named Toto, or his family.

Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta just held their very first Children’s Miracle Network family reunion. 3-4 kids who have faced life-threatening injuries or illnesses are chosen a year by the hospital. They share their stories to encourage other people. Parker is one of the miracle children.

The event isn’t just for the kids, it is also for families to celebrate all the miracles in their lives.

