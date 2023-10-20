City of Atlanta releases new bike parking inventory website

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Atlanta Department of Transportation (ATLDOT) has released a new website focused on making parking your bike just a little easier.

“ATL Rack ‘n Ride” hopes to create a comprehensive map of every bike rack in Atlanta. Users will also have the ability to suggest locations that could use more bike parking. You can suggest or mark locations by going to the website, suggesting a location and uploading a picture.

The Atlanta Department of Transportation said the website works on desktops, phones and tablets.

ATLDOT Commissioner Solomon Caviness said, “Easily accessible and available bike parking will help create the multimodal and cycle-friendly city that Atlanta’s residents, visitors, and workers are seeking.”

You can check out the website here.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.