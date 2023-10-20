3-Degree Guarantee
Peachtree Sports Network
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Could ‘zombie trees’ be lurking near your home?

While zombies conjure up images of the living dead feasting on human flesh, these zombies won’t chase you.
By Joshua Skinner
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 10:34 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - When it comes to walking the Beltline in Buckhead, June Clark treks a well-worn path.

“Like, every day,” she said. “Five days per week.”

The area she’s traversing on Thursday evening is a beautiful trail bordering the Bobby Jones Golf Course and lined with trees.

“Yeah, it’s really nice,” She added. “I meet random people like you here.”

But this past July, Clark met something much bigger than a TV reporter.

“Yeah, like, it fell down completely over the path,” Clark said, describing a massive tree that fell across the beltway and onto the golf course. “People were running around, they were going underneath it, children were playing on it. It was a big deal.”

“But after it fell, the tree revealed something else: a hollow interior, a telltale sign of a “zombie tree”.

And while zombies conjure up images of the living dead feasting on human flesh, these zombies won’t chase you.

“A Zombie tree is a tree that’s dead and doesn’t know it,” said Arborguard District Manager Jonathan McNeil.

McNeil has spent three decades working trees in metro Atlanta. He says there are numerous ways for a tree to die, whether it be lightning, frost, or fungus. The key is to check your trees once or twice a year because they could be among the rooted dead.

“It may have a huge cavity in it, where fungus and critters,” McNeil said. “It could have a fungus, like a canker.”

The problem is more common than you might imagine, and an arborist can answer any questions about the best way to deal with a zombie tree. Some can be saved, others must come down. But not all tree questions can be answered.

“We don’t know if there was a sound or not. No one was here,” Clark joked.

Nobody was injured when the Buckhead Beltline tree fell, but others are not guaranteed that good fortune.

“You need to figure out if you’re willing to take that risk,” McNeil said.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eugene Louis-Jocques was charged in connection to Beauty Couch's death. He has been charged...
Family demands justice after boyfriend charged in Austell woman’s murder
Georgia Powerball ticket.
$1M Powerball ticket sold in Georgia
Atlanta’s first artificial intelligence supermarket is holding its grand opening on Tuesday.
Atlanta’s first AI supermarket opens in Chamblee
Crash on eastbound I-285 Wedndesday.
3 ejected from vehicles in crash on I-285 in DeKalb County
Gary Thomas won $150,000 a year for life from a scratch-off ticket.
Lucky man wins $150,000 a year for life in lottery

Latest News

Pedestrian killed on I-575 in Cherokee County, all lanes blocked
Pedestrian killed on I-575 in Cherokee County, all lanes blocked
Metro Atlanta youth take pledge to end gun violence
Metro Atlanta youth take pledge to end gun violence
Son flying to Israel to bury father
Son flying to Israel to bury father
Take a tour of Assembly Atlanta with Gray TV CEO Hilton Howell
Take a tour of Assembly Atlanta with Gray TV CEO Hilton Howell
Fried homemade dumplings from Man Chun Hong
Best places to dine in Doraville while visiting Assembly Atlanta