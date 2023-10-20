Could ‘zombie trees’ be lurking near your home?

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - When it comes to walking the Beltline in Buckhead, June Clark treks a well-worn path.

“Like, every day,” she said. “Five days per week.”

The area she’s traversing on Thursday evening is a beautiful trail bordering the Bobby Jones Golf Course and lined with trees.

“Yeah, it’s really nice,” She added. “I meet random people like you here.”

But this past July, Clark met something much bigger than a TV reporter.

“Yeah, like, it fell down completely over the path,” Clark said, describing a massive tree that fell across the beltway and onto the golf course. “People were running around, they were going underneath it, children were playing on it. It was a big deal.”

“But after it fell, the tree revealed something else: a hollow interior, a telltale sign of a “zombie tree”.

And while zombies conjure up images of the living dead feasting on human flesh, these zombies won’t chase you.

“A Zombie tree is a tree that’s dead and doesn’t know it,” said Arborguard District Manager Jonathan McNeil.

McNeil has spent three decades working trees in metro Atlanta. He says there are numerous ways for a tree to die, whether it be lightning, frost, or fungus. The key is to check your trees once or twice a year because they could be among the rooted dead.

“It may have a huge cavity in it, where fungus and critters,” McNeil said. “It could have a fungus, like a canker.”

The problem is more common than you might imagine, and an arborist can answer any questions about the best way to deal with a zombie tree. Some can be saved, others must come down. But not all tree questions can be answered.

“We don’t know if there was a sound or not. No one was here,” Clark joked.

Nobody was injured when the Buckhead Beltline tree fell, but others are not guaranteed that good fortune.

“You need to figure out if you’re willing to take that risk,” McNeil said.

