3-Degree Guarantee
Peachtree Sports Network
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

‘Dad would be stoked’: Steve Irwin’s son shares emotional video of baby turtle tied to his father

FILE -- Robert Irwin visits the observation deck at the Empire State Building to promote a new...
FILE -- Robert Irwin visits the observation deck at the Empire State Building to promote a new Animal Planet TV show in 2018.(Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 8:58 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Robert Irwin, the son of the late Steve “Crocodile Hunter” Irwin, got emotional during a recent filming at their Australia Zoo.

Robert Irwin is continuing his father’s work at the zoo.

In an Oct. 14 video, Robert Irwin shows viewers a baby turtle that was hatched at the zoo, explaining that the breed was initially discovered in the wild by his father.

According to reports, Steve Irwin discovered the freshwater turtle species in the 1990s during one of his wildlife adventures.

Robert Irwin shared that the new species was named Elseya irwini and dubbed Irwin’s turtle in honor of his dad.

“This is the very first Elseya irwini, Irwin’s turtle, ever hatched for any zoological facility anywhere in the world,” Robert Irwin said. “This is one of the highlights of my entire life and one of the most special moments ever for Australia Zoo.”

Robert Irwin introduced the tiny turtle to its new freshwater environment for the first time in the video.

“It’s just so surreal,” he said. “And all of those stories from dad about just how amazing and beautiful they are. I don’t get emotional that much … but dad would be stoked with that.”

According to the zoo, Robert Irwin will be celebrating his 20th birthday on Dec. 1.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eugene Louis-Jocques was charged in connection to Beauty Couch's death. He has been charged...
Family demands justice after boyfriend charged in Austell woman’s murder
Georgia Powerball ticket.
$1M Powerball ticket sold in Georgia
Atlanta’s first artificial intelligence supermarket is holding its grand opening on Tuesday.
Atlanta’s first AI supermarket opens in Chamblee
Crash on eastbound I-285 Wedndesday.
3 ejected from vehicles in crash on I-285 in DeKalb County
Gary Thomas won $150,000 a year for life from a scratch-off ticket.
Lucky man wins $150,000 a year for life in lottery

Latest News

Pedestrian killed on I-575 in Cherokee County, all lanes blocked
Pedestrian killed on I-575 in Cherokee County, all lanes blocked
Metro Atlanta youth take pledge to end gun violence
Metro Atlanta youth take pledge to end gun violence
Take a tour of Assembly Atlanta with Gray TV CEO Hilton Howell
Take a tour of Assembly Atlanta with Gray TV CEO Hilton Howell
Assembly gala preparations
Assembly Atlanta’s star-studded gala to showcase Georgia, celebrate TV and film
Officials say a car rammed into the Chinese consulate in San Francisco, and police shot the...
Man who crashed into Chinese Consulate in San Francisco was armed with knife, crossbow, police say